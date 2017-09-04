Media oppressing Azerbaijan attempts to criticize liberties in US, EU

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting of the OSCE permanent council, Azerbaijan – which is infamous for mass violations and obstruction of reporters and their rights – has criticized the limitations on media freedom in the United States and EU member countries.

Apparently the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE forgot about the hundreds of cases of persecution and imprisonment of opposition politicians, reporters and activities in their own country when they attempted to draw attention on violence against reporters in the US and several European countries.

It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijanis urged OSCE member countries to “remain committed to OSCE commitments”.

It is highly unusual to hear media freedom instructions from a country which was ranked 162nd from 180 countries by Reporters Without Borders in the 2017 media freedom index.

Another organization, Freedom House, ranked Azerbaijan as not free in its 2017 freedom index – drawing special attention on the oppression of reporters, bloggers and the media.

The Human Rights Watch emphasized pressured against opposition reporters in Azerbaijan in its 2017 reports. Namely the reports mentioned the criminal proceedings against Meydan TV and Azadliq and persecutions against reporters.

Therefore it is at least strange to see Azerbaijan use official platforms to criticize media freedoms in other countries.

