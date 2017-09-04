Drafting commission cardiologist charged for soldier’s death

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee of Armenia completed the preliminary probe into the death of serviceman Suren Mosiyan.

A regional drafting commission doctor has been charged within the framework of the criminal case.

The soldier dies on May 29, 2016, when his health deteriorated drastically while on duty. He died while being rushed to a hospital.

An autopsy revealed that the death was caused by cardiovascular insufficiency (heart failure) and lung swelling.

The investigation revealed that while being examined during a routine checkup ahead of conscription, doctors diagnosed the soldier with pathological abnormalities of the heart. But nevertheless, the cardiologist of the clinic failed to send the draftee for further examinations, and determined him to be fit for service, based on incomplete data.

The cardiologist of the drafting commission of Artashat has been charged based on gathered evidence.

The criminal case has been sent to Court.