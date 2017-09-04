Fun facts ahead of Armenia-Denmark World Cup qualifier clash

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of the Armenia-Denmark clash for the World Cup qualifier, the Football Federation of Armenia released some interesting facts.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s football team, scored his 11th goal for Armenia in a match against Denmark – equaling the team’s then top scorer Arthur Petrosyan.

Another fun fact – Arthur Petrosyan, the current head coach of the Armenian team, had scored his very first goal for the national team in a match against Denmark again – in a 1996 qualifier of the European Championship.

One of the top scored victories of the Armenian team was on June 11, 2013, when they triumphed 4:0 against……….again Denmark.

The two teams clashed 7 times until now, with 5 victories for Denmark, 1 for Armenia and another draw.