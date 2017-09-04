BRICS leaders call for broad anti-terror coalition

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. BRICS leaders urged the international community to create a broad anti-terrorism coalition.

In a declaration adopted at the BRICS summit, the leaders said: “"We call upon the international community to establish a genuinely broad international counter-terrorism coalition and support the UN's central coordinating role in this regard”.

"We call for expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by the United Nations General Assembly."

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa condemned all terrorist attacks.



"We call upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism, which should include countering radicalization, recruitment, movement of terrorists including Foreign Terrorist Fighters, blocking sources of financing terrorism including, for instance, through organized crime by means of money-laundering, supply of weapons, drug trafficking and other criminal activities, dismantling terrorist bases, and countering misuse of the Internet including social media by terrorist entities through misuse of the latest Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs)," the document said, TASS reports.





