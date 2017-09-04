Grand parade marks Day of Emergency Situations officer

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Officers of Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations are celebrating the 26th anniversary of the ministry’s establishment.

Celebrations took place September 4 dedicated to the Day of Emergency Situations Officers in the ministry, attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, government officials, foreign guests, diplomats and representatives of international organizations and NGOs.

During the event, President Sargsyan awarded several distinguished officers for courage.

Minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan delivered remarks, emphasizing that the grand parade concludes the celebrations of the Day of Emergency Situations Officers. A key part of the events was the Secure Armenia international high-tech exhibition.

The minister thanked foreign guests for accepting the invitation for attending the event.

The minister emphasized that only a part of the dedicated officers are now participating in the parade, while many others are serving in various parts of the country.

Addressing the President, the minister reassured that they have specific tasks which are reflected in the government’s program.

On the sidelines of the celebrations, a cross-stone memorial dedicated to fallen rescue service officers was inaugurated outside the ministry. The inauguration was attended by the president, ministers and foreign diplomats.

President Sargsyan also attended the inauguration of the third building of the ministry, which was recently fully renovated.