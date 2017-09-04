Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 September

Georgian firefighters continue tackling wildfires in eastern Kakheti forests


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Georgian firefighters continue tackling the wildfires in the country’s Kakheti forests, local media said.

More than 400 officers of the interior ministry’s special assignment department were dispatched to the scene to join forces with the firefighter-rescuers.

Helicopters deployed firefighters directly near the burning wildfires.

Four choppers are dispatched to the area.

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration