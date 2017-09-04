Armenian Ambassador meets with Danish FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s new Ambassador to Denmark H.E. Alexander Arzumanyan had a meeting September 1 with Anders Samuelsen, the foreign minister of Denmark, the ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS.

Minister Samuelsen congratulated the Armenian Ambassador on his appointment and wished success in his important mission of drawing the relations between the two countries even closer.

The Ambassador thanked for the reception and said he will put maximum efforts to develop partnership in various fields.

During the meeting the parties exchanged ideas over enhancement of relations in areas such as the development of commercial ties, expansion of the legal-contractual field, activation of inter-parliamentary contacts, development of cultural exchanges and others. The sides are discussed the Armenia-EU partnership.

The Armenian Ambassador briefed the FM of Denmark on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group for ensuring progress in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.