President Sargsyan participates in celebrations dedicated to Day of Emergency Situations Officers

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the ministry of emergency situations September 4, where he participated in the celebrations dedicated to the Day of Emergency Situations Officers – the professional holiday of emergency personnel.

The president delivered a statement congratulating the officers.

Afterwards, several officers were awarded with state awards by the president for courageous service, devotion and professionalism in tackling fires.

On the sidelines of the celebrations, a cross-stone memorial dedicated to fallen rescue service officers was inaugurated outside the ministry. The inauguration was attended by the president, ministers and foreign diplomats.

President Sargsyan also attended the inauguration of the third building of the ministry, which was recently fully renovated.