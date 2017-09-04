1300 foreign ISIS fighters surrender to Iraqi forces – Shafaq News

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 1300 foreign ISIS fighters surrendered to Iraqi forces during the battle for Tal Afar district, which ended with the defeat of ISIS, Shafaq News reported September 3 citing sources in the country’s military.

The surrendered fighters are held in a military camp outside Mosul.

According to Shafaq News, the majority of the prisoners are Afghanis, Chechens, citizens of Russia and France, as well as Britain.

Iraqi forces achieved full control over Tal Afar August 26.