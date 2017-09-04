Angela Merkel triumphs over Martin Shulz in debate, viewers say

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Chancellor Angela Merkel made the more convincing case to lead Germany for the next four years in Sunday's television debate ahead of Budestag elections against her election rival Martin Schulz, according to viewers, Deutsche Welle reports.

Forty-nine percent of viewers surveyed by German broadcaster ARD viewed Merkel as the more credible over the course of the debate, compared to just 29 percent who favored Social Democrat (SPD) candidate Schulz.

Merkel reportedly scored particularly high marks when it came to credibility, grasp of the issues and likability