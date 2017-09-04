EU ready to enhance North Korea sanctions – Tusk

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Donald Tusk said the EU is ready to enhance sanctions against North Korea, NewEurope reports.

“The EU stands ready to sharpen its policy of sanctions and invites North Korea to restart dialogue on its programmes without condition," Tusk said in a statement.

"We call on the UN Security Council to adopt further UN sanctions and show stronger resolve to achieve a peaceful decentralization of the Korean peninsula. The stakes are getting too high."

Earlier North Korea announced it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.