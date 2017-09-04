Armenian military to participate in Combat Commonwealth 2017 live fire exercises in Russia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian servicemen will participate September 4-6 in the Combat Commonwealth 2017 live military exercises in Russia.

The exercises are held on the sidelines of the CIS member state air defense committee session.

The Armenian delegation will be led by Colonel Armen Vardanyan, head of the air defense forces department of the Armenian military.

The final phase of the military exercises will commence on September 7 in Astrakhan, with the participation of Lt. General Movses Hakobyan – Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.