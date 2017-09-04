Armenian defense minister’s official visit to China embarks

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan was hosted September 4 in Beijing’s Poly Group – a Chinese company specializing in the defense, energy, mining, and real estate and culture fields. It is one of the largest companies in China.

The company has achieved huge progress in defense industries in recent years – importing various armaments to the global arms market, the defense ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The Armenian delegation and executives of the Chinese corporation held a meeting, where the parties praised the traditional and friendly relations between the two peoples, and expressed willingness to continue active discussions on prospects and opportunities of cooperation in the defense area.

The Armenian defense minister later toured the company’s museum, where ancient and valuable artifacts of the Chinese culture are exhibited.