No place for Turkey in EU, says Merkel

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says currently there is no place for Turkey in the European Union.

“I do not see Turkey within the EU, and I never have”, Merkel said September 3.

According to Merkel, Germany can respond to the arrests of their citizens by Turkey with “the help of economic actions”. According to her, “Turkey is distancing itself from Europe very quickly”.

“Now, I don’t intend to cut diplomatic ties with Turkey”, Merkel said, commenting on the prospect of development of relations.