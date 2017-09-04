Assange: Trump to be deposed if US stops trading with China

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will be dismissed from his office if the United States halted trade with China over the North Korean issue, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Twitter Monday.

“"90% of North Korea's trade is with China. If Trump blocks $650B of US trade with China he'll be deposed immediately," Assange posted on his Twitter.

Assange’s comments come after Donald Trump said the US can suspend trading ties with all those countries which are trading with North Korea.

“The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea”, Trump tweeted earlier.