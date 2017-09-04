South Korea holds military exercises following Pyongyang nuke test

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The South Korean military has commenced military exercises using missiles – simulating an attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site, South Korean media reported.

“The military exercises were held in response to North Korea’s 6th nuclear test, which took place yesterday. Ballistic missiles and F-15K fighter jets were used”, the South Korean military said.

Earlier North Korea announced it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, which can be used as a warhead for intercontinental ballistic missiles.