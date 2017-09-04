State of emergency declared in LA County, California

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Governor Jerry Brown of the US state of California issued a state of emergency for Los Angeles County on Sunday due to the ongoing La Tuna brush fire near Burbank, CNN reports.

Since the fire started Friday, it has burned more than 5,895 acres.

LA authorities said that the fire was 25% contained.

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the fire.