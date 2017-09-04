State of emergency declared in LA County, California
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Governor Jerry Brown of the US state of California issued a state of emergency for Los Angeles County on Sunday due to the ongoing La Tuna brush fire near Burbank, CNN reports.
Since the fire started Friday, it has burned more than 5,895 acres.
LA authorities said that the fire was 25% contained.
More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the fire.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 10:15 Assange: Trump to be deposed if US stops trading with China
- 10:10 South Korea holds military exercises following Pyongyang nuke test
- 10:02 State of emergency declared in LA County, California
- 09:56 BRICS summit kicks off in China
- 09:53 Trump touts US 'nuclear capabilities' as option for tackling North Korea
- 09:10 President Sargsyan congratulates emergency personnel on professional holiday
- 09.02-17:15 Relative calm in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 09.02-16:43 Ashotyan highlights participation in all European conferences, even in Baku
- 09.02-16:36 Parliament bomb threat revealed to be false
- 09.02-15:55 Armenia’s PM congratulates Artsakh’s independence anniversary
- 09.02-15:51 Azerbaijani gunfire during OSCE monitoring is blow against organization, says Ashotyan
- 09.02-14:53 Ruling party to chose next PM, says MP Ashotyan
- 09.02-14:05 Gas supply to Armenia restored
- 09.02-14:02 Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with Pasadena counterpart
- 09.02-13:51 Armenian defense minister to hold meeting with Chinese counterpart in Beijing
- 09.02-13:42 Canadian lawmakers blacklisted by Azerbaijan for Artsakh visit
- 09.02-13:37 ArmSecurity 2017 Int’l high-tech security exhibition opens in Armenia
- 09.02-13:27 Armenian Air Defense Forces participate in Combat Commonwealth 2017 drills in Russia
- 09.02-13:00 Putin won’t participate in UN General Assembly
- 09.02-12:52 Khosrov Forest Reserve fire contained
- 09.02-12:45 President Sargsyan participates in Artsakh independence celebrations in Stepanakert
- 09.02-11:49 Multiple firefighters dispatched to Khosrov Reserve to contain fire
- 09.02-11:36 Authorities search for alleged bomb in Parliament building following threat
- 09.02-11:02 European Stocks - 01-09-17
- 09.02-11:01 US stocks up - 01-09-17
- 09.02-11:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-09-17
- 09.02-11:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-09-17
- 09.02-10:59 Oil Prices - 01-09-17
- 09.02-10:56 Lt. General Hayk Kotanjian introduces new recommendations to Minsk Group, UN, for containment in Karabakh
- 09.02-10:30 Artsakh is factually independent and established state, Armenian senior lawmaker convinced in int’l recognition
- 09.02-10:22 Yerevan Police, emergency personnel dispatched to Parliament building after bomb threat
- 09.02-10:01 Artsakh’s President releases congratulatory message on Independence Day
- 09.02-09:36 President Sargsyan congratulates Artsakh’s Independence Day
- 09.02-09:32 Artsakh celebrates 26th anniversary of independence
- 09.01-19:45 “North-South” road construction project to be continued – Premier Karapetyan
14:06, 08.28.2017
Viewed 1920 times All countries consider interests of other countries – political scientist comments on US Ambassador’s statement
14:02, 08.29.2017
Viewed 1738 times Moldova’s President to pay official visit to Armenia in autumn
10:04, 08.28.2017
Viewed 1614 times Turkey moving away from European values – German FM
15:03, 08.29.2017
Viewed 1560 times President Sargsyan hosts distinguished school children and youth
17:03, 08.28.2017
Viewed 1554 times Armenia will sign Comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement with EU in autumn – President Sargsyan