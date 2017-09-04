BRICS summit kicks off in China

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The summit of the so-called Brics nations brings together the five fast-growing economies, who are seeking a greater say in world affairs - the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are meeting at the three-day gathering in Xiamen, China which began Sunday, BBC reports.

"We should push for an open world economy, promote trade liberalisation and facilitation, jointly create a new global value chain, and realise a global economic rebalancing," Chinese President Xi Jinping told Brics business leaders and senior officials in a speech on Sunday.

The sheer scale of China's massive international infrastructure project - known as One Belt One Road - means it is often on the agenda at high level economic meetings like this one.

The project aims to expand trade links between Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond through infrastructure investments.