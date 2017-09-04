Trump touts US 'nuclear capabilities' as option for tackling North Korea

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. In a phone conversation with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States is ready to use nukes against North Korea, Reuters reported citing the White House.

The White House said the two leaders discussed the recent North Korean nuclear test.

"President Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to defending our homeland, territories, and allies using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal," the readout said.

The mention of "nuclear capabilities" was the strongest reaction from the administration Sunday. Earlier US Defense Secretary James Mattis warned of a "massive" and "overwhelming" military response to North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs.

The UN Security Council will hold an extraordinary session September 4 because of the latest North Korean nuke test.