President Sargsyan congratulates emergency personnel on professional holiday

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the emergency situations personnel on their professional holiday – September 4.

In a statement, the president in part said:

“Dear officers and veterans of emergency situations,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday – Day of Emergency Situations Officers”.

Further in the congratulatory statement the president mentioned the significant role the emergency personnel have in eliminating, mitigating, preventing and fighting against natural and man-made disasters.

“The emergency situations ministry is a relatively new structure, which has merged several services, both new and previously active. The emergency situations ministry’s personnel are carrying out their mission with dignity”, the president said.

“Emergency situations don’t recognize state borders, thus in order to resist them it is necessary to ensure sustainable and partnership ties on international and regional levels. I welcome the emergency situations ministry’s involvement in joint programs and events on the sidelines of international structures”.

The president also noted the important role the emergency situations ministry had in tackling and responding to the recent fires in the territory of the country.

“I wish you all good health, successes and new achievements – for the Republic of Armenia and the security and progress of our people”, the president concluded.