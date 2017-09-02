Ashotyan highlights participation in all European conferences, even in Baku

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The security guarantees given by the Azerbaijani Parliament to the Euronest PA Co-Chairs give grounds to continue the preparations for participating in the upcoming assembly in Baku, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian Parliament Armen Ashotyan told reporters September 2.

“We don’t have complexes to limit ourselves, if the event was decided to be organized in Baku, then we want and can go there. Recently the Azerbaijani Parliament addressed a letter to the co-chairs giving all participants security guarantees”, Ashotyan said.

According to him, Armenia has presented a bid on holding the sessions of Euronest’s four committees in Armenia next year.

The Armenian delegation will participate in the Euronest PA session on September 22 in Baku.