Armenia’s PM congratulates Artsakh’s independence anniversary

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan released a statement September 2 congratulating the 26th anniversary of Artsakh’s independence, the government’s press service said.

“On behalf of the Armenian government, I cordially congratulate all on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Artsakh”, the PM said in the message.

“We bow before the heroes who fought for the independence and freedom of Artsakh”, Karapetyan continued.

“The Armenian government always stands shoulder to shoulder with Artsakh and is ready to maximally support the implementation of projects regarding economic development”, Karapetyan said, wishing peace, progress and achievements to the people of Artsakh.