Azerbaijani gunfire during OSCE monitoring is blow against organization, says Ashotyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani shooting in Armenia’s Tavush province during an OSCE monitoring mission was a blow at OSCE and another attempt to discredit the organization, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament Armen Ashotyan said.

“This was a shooting at OSCE. This was another attempt of discrediting the organization. The Azerbaijani leadership is in a deadlock in the negotiations process in terms of diplomacy, and Azerbaijani cannot de facto give its agreement to the well-known provisions. This is a consequence of duality, “feed” its own society with certain statements, and make other statements abroad. Azerbaijan is making efforts to change the negotiations game”, Ashotyan said.

He mentioned that OSCE and UN are busy with restoring their lost influence and are unable to respond more rapidly to such incidents.

According to Ashotyan, the OSCE is avoiding the final cutting of ties with Azerbaijan. He said OSCE knows very well who is doing the shooting, and it simply avoids opposing in order not to give Azerbaijan the chance to doubt OSCE’s regulatory mandate.