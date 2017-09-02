Determination exists for signing Armenia-EU framework agreement, says senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Determination exists for signing a framework agreement with the European Union, chairman of the Armenian Parliament’s foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan told reporters.

“President Serzh Sargsyan has given a full response regarding this question and I have nothing more to add. I will reaffirm his speech, that there is determination for signing the framework agreement with the EU. When an agreement was reached about this in Brussels, concerns appeared that it might be cancelled. This opinion continues, because the more it gets denied the more it becomes a subject of discussion. This proves that there is an influence of external powers”, Ashotyan said.

Back in 2015, Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini signaled the start of negotiations on a new legal framework document between Armenia and the European Union in Brussels.