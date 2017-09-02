Ruling party to chose next PM, says MP Ashotyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. In 2018, the candidate for the PM’s office will be chosen by the Republican Party – led by Serzh Sargsyan, chairman of the Parliament’s foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan told reporters September 2.

“The ruling party will decide who will be the Prime Minister, and the leader of this party is Serzh Sargsyan. The next Prime Minister of Armenia will be decided by his leadership”, Ashotyan said.