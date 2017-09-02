Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

Gas supply to Armenia restored


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Natural gas supply to Armenia has been re-launched at 13:15, September 2 after a 1 month suspension for construction works on the Northern Caucasus – Transcaucasia pipeline in the Georgian territory, Gazprom Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

 



