Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with Pasadena counterpart

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan held a meeting with Terry Tornek, Mayor of Pasadena, California.

The City Hall told ARMENPRESS the meeting began with Mayor Margaryan introducing the city and the administration system to the American delegation.

Emphasizing the role and significance of the Disapora in strengthening ties with Armenia, Margaryan highlighted the participation of representatives of the Armenian community of Pasadena in Mr. Tornek’s delegation.

Mayor Tornek thanked for the warm reception and mentioned that the Armenian community of Pasadena indeed has its unique and important role in the development of the city.

Sharing his impressions of the Armenian capital, the Pasadena Mayor said he has already toured Yerevan and mentioned that it is indeed a very warm, safe and convenient city.