Armenian defense minister to hold meeting with Chinese counterpart in Beijing
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan will depart for Beijing on September 4 at the invitation of China’s defense minister.
The ministry told ARMENPRESS during the visit the Armenian minister will have a meeting with China’s defense minister Chang Wanquan and other high-ranking officials.
