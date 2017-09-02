Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

Armenian defense minister to hold meeting with Chinese counterpart in Beijing


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan will depart for Beijing on September 4 at the invitation of China’s defense minister.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS during the visit the Armenian minister will have a meeting with China’s defense minister Chang Wanquan and other high-ranking officials.



