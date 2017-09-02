Canadian lawmakers blacklisted by Azerbaijan for Artsakh visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Canadian MPs Tony Clement and Rachael Harder have been blacklisted by Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh, The Globe and Mail reports.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry has accused the MPs for the "propaganda of the Armenian side".

Azerbaijan expressed its dissatisfaction regarding the visit to the Canadian government and included the two lawmakers in the notoriously ridiculous “black list”.

On August 30, Artsakh’s foreign minister Karen Mirzoyan held a meeting with the Canadian MP delegation, who arrived in the country on a fact-finding mission, along with Majed El Shafie – CEO of One Free World.

The delegation was accompanied by Sevak Belian, head of the Armenian National Committee of Canada.

The delegation said they arrived in Artsakh to research Azerbaijan’s war crimes and violations of international humanitarian rights during the April War of 2016.