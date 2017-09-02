ArmSecurity 2017 Int’l high-tech security exhibition opens in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The ArmSecurity-2017 international exhibition of high-tech security kicked off September 2. The exhibition is coordinated by the ministry of emergency situations of Armenia.

Davit Tonoyan, the minister of emergency situations, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, justice minister Davit Harutyunyan, economy minister Suren Karayan, healthcare minister Levon Altunyan and official delegations from more than 20 countries attended the inauguration of the exhibition.

Minister Tonoyan delivered opening remarks, saying that the exhibition which is entitled Secure Armenia is in line with the current developments in disaster and risk management.

The ministers and the delegations toured the exhibition and were briefed on the innovative high-tech solutions.

The first ArmSecurity 2017 high-tech international exhibition is organized as a conference-exhibition complex – with the purpose of exhibiting high-tech innovative solutions, which contribute to the technical re-equipment of the emergency situations ministry’s units, solution of issues related to public and civil security, as well as establishing business contacts between Armenian and foreign enterprises.

On the sidelines of the event, two-day workshops will be held on prevention and elimination of emergency situations, and firefighting.

Cybersecurity is also a topic of discussion during the workshop.