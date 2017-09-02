Armenian Air Defense Forces participate in Combat Commonwealth 2017 drills in Russia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense Unit of the Armenian Armed Forces, led by Colonel Arthur Poghosyan – the deputy chief of the Air Defense Forces, is participating in the Combat Commonwealth 2017 joint military exercises since August 29 in the Ashuluk training range in Russia.

The defense ministry told ARMENPRESS the live-fire military exercises include air defense units from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The purpose of the drills is improving interoperability of air defense forces of the CIS during combat and exchange of skills and experience.

The active phase of the drills will begin September 4.