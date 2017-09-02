Putin won’t participate in UN General Assembly

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin does not plan to participate in the UN General Assembly session this year in September, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"No, this is not in the president’s plans," he said.

The press secretary chose not to comment on the initiative of the U.S. President Donald Trump to have on a summit of the world leaders ahead of the session. According to Reuters, the U.S. leader suggests discussing a reform of the United Nations Organization at that meeting.