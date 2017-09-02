Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

Khosrov Forest Reserve fire contained


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. As of 12:40, the minor wildfire in the Khosrov Forest Reserve in Armenia, nearly 4 hectares, has been contained. Authorities said there is no danger of the fire’s spread.

The emergency situations ministry said numerous firefighters and additional officers are still working at the scene.

 



