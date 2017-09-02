President Sargsyan participates in Artsakh independence celebrations in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the celebrations of the 26th anniversary of Artsakh’s independence in Stepanakert.

President Serzh Sargsyan and his Artsakhi counterpart Bako Sahakyan, along with the official delegation from Armenia, the locals and guests from abroad, proceeded from the city’s Renaissance Square to the Stepanakert Memorial, where they laid a wreath and paid tribute to those who gave their lives for the independence of Artsakh.

Later in the evening President Sargsyan will participate in the grand reception in Stepanakert, followed by a concert in the Renaissance Square of the city, the President's Office told ARMENPRESS.