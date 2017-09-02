Authorities search for alleged bomb in Parliament building following threat

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are still searching for the alleged explosive in the Parliament building in Yerevan after a bomb threat was received this morning, deputy minister of emergency situations Davit Karapetyan told reporters.

“The bomb threat was received at 6:56 this morning. Search is proceeding and no bomb has been found yet”, Karapetyan said.

The deputy minister was hopeful that the caller will soon be identified and apprehended.

Multiple police officers and emergency personnel are working at the scene.