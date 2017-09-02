LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 september:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.09% to $2134.00, copper price down by 0.10% to $6812.00, lead price down by 0.63% to $2383.00, nickel price up by 3.25% to $12080.00, tin price up by 0.97% to $20800.00, zinc price up by 0.40% to $3152.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.