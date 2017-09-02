Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

Yerevan Police, emergency personnel dispatched to Parliament building after bomb threat


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Police received a bomb threat in the early morning of September 2. The caller said there is a bomb in the Parliament building in downtown Yerevan – 19 Baghramyan Str.

Authorities told ARMENPRESS multiple police and emergency units were dispatched to the scene.

Additional information will be provided soon.

 



