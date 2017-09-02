Artsakh’s President releases congratulatory message on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Artsakh Republic Day.

The message reads:

“Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh authorities and myself personally I extend to all of us the warmest congratulations on the September 2, the Day of the Artsakh Republic.



26 years ago our people took the historical decision to determine their own destiny and build a free, independent, democratic, legal and social state.



During those years together with our sisters and brothers from Mother Armenia and the Diaspora we have managed to realize numerous strategic programs, which day by day bring us closer to attaining our cherished national goals, further strengthen and develop our country.

I am confident the civilized and progressive world will sooner or later recognize this equitable and lawful resolution of the Artsakh people, will not hesitate to admit the prevailing realities that demonstrate our adherence to universal human values and commitment to international norms and principles.

I am confident since our people have proved through their painstaking work and dedicated service of their brave sons that they are able to build, make prosperous and safeguard their ancestral Fatherland, their independent statehood.

Dear compatriots,

I once again congratulate you on this memorable day and wish peace, good health and all the best to you, welfare and prosperity to our people and Homeland.”