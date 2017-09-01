“North-South” road construction project to be continued – Premier Karapetyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. “North-South” road construction investment project will be continued, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan told the reporters in Gyumri, without providing details on when and by what resources.

“The project is not questioned, we will finish it without any doubts”, ARMENPRESS reports the Premier saying.

Speaking about projects implemented during his tenure the PM said, “As soon as one year is over each ministry and agency will speak about that, and I will speak as well”.

Speaking about that closed consultation in Shirak Province, Karen Karapetyan assured that the meeting was rather productive and added that such meetings will become periodical.