YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on September 1 on awarding posthumously serviceman of NKR Defense Army's N division Hayk Khachatryan with the "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the NKR state border, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.