Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

President of Artsakh posthumously awards Hayk Khachatryan with "For Service in Battle" medal


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on September 1 on awarding posthumously serviceman of NKR Defense Army's N division Hayk Khachatryan with the "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the NKR state border, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration