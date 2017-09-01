Presidents of two Armenian republics visit new wine factory in the Askeran

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and President Serzh Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia visited a new wine factory in the Askeran region on September 1 and got acquainted to its activities.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, President Sahakyan considered important the founding and operation of such productions from the viewpoint of stimulating agriculture and processing industry as well as opening new working places.

The Presidents were accompanied by the prime-minister of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan, other officials.