President of Artsakh expresses gratitude to companies and individuals engaged in Vardenis- Martakert highway construction

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. On 1 September a solemn ceremony of officially putting into operation the Vardenis-Martakert highway took place in the Shahoumyan region with the participation of the Artsakh and Armenian Presidents.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the ARtsakh President’s Office, in his speech President Sahakyan underlined that this road is not just a transport infrastructure but a lifeline that will connect Artsakh to the Mother Armenia more firmly and will contribute to solving a range of issues vital for our republic.

"The construction of the road is amidst the largest investment programs realized in Artsakh that was brought to life through the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund's channels, with the active participation of the world spread Armenians",- noted Bako Sahakyan in his speech, expressing gratitude to all the organizations and individuals having actively participated in the highway's construction.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, other officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora, guests from abroad partook at the event.