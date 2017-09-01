Former Azerbaijani foreign minister blames Russian MFA for supporting Armenia’s position on NK conflict

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Former Azerbaijani foreign minister Tofig Zulfugarov has accused the official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova in supporting the Armenian position on Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

ARMENPRESS reports the former foreign minister has also demanded the resignation of the incumbent foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov.

The ground for this was the comment of Maria Zakharova on the statement of the already former OSCE US Co-chair Richard Hoagland, who presented the main points of NK conflict settlement.

Commenting on Hoagland’s statement, Zakharova had said that there was nothing new in the Co-chair’s statement. “The Presidents of Russia, the USA and France have referred to those points several times in their joint statements issued in the period of 2009-2013 over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement”, Zakharova had said in a weekly briefing.

This comment became the reason of Zulfugarov’s dissatisfaction. He wrote on his Facebook page that Maria Zakharova’s comment goes in line with the announcement of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian. The former Azerbaijani foreign minister also condemned the current minister for keeping silence in this situation.