No Armenians and Armenian citizens among mudslide victims in Kabardino-Balkaria - foreign ministry


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenians and Armenian citizens among the victims of mudslide in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria region, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

“Armenia’s Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don informs that there are no Armenians and Armenian citizens among the victims of the mudslide”, the foreign ministry said.

More than 7700 people have been cut off by mudslides in the mountains of Kabardino-Balkaria. At the moment there is no clear information on the number of victims.



