NK conflict could’ve been settled if Russia’s proposals were accepted, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. According to Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, numerous conflicts – including the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, could’ve been settled a long time ago if Russia’s proposals had been accepted.

Speaking at a meeting with students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on September 1, Lavrov emphasized that Russia is a responsible country and is committed to fulfilling all declarations which have been adopted in the past 20 years in the OSCE and the Russia-NATO council.

“These declarations contain the desire of the parties on forming an equal security area in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia, as well as reassure that none of us will strengthen its security at the expense of violating the security of others”, he said.

At the same time, Lavrov expressed regret that these declarations “remained on paper”.

“Our western colleagues have refused all our attempts on making them [the declarations] legally binding”, he said.

“I am convinced that if the equal indivisible security were to have a true legally binding format, then many conflicts which are still unresolved in Europe, would’ve been settled a long time ago”.

According to Lavrov, this relates to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the Transnistria conflict. “While the Ukrainian crisis wouldn’t happen at all”, he said.