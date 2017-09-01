President Sargsyan congratulates Uzbekistan’s President on Independence Day
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 1 sent a congratulatory message to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the country’s Independence Day, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.
