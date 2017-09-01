PM holds consultation in Gyumri with representatives of IT industry

GYUMRI, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is holding a close consultation in the Gyumri governorate with the participation of public and private sector representatives in the IT industry, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from Gyumri.

Sectoral issues are being discussed at the consultation.

The consultation is attended by minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan, minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan.

After the consultation the PM will visit Gyumri’s Rustaveli street where currently road renovation works are being carried out.