Artsakh is factually independent and established state, Armenian senior lawmaker convinced in int’l recognition

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh is a democratic and factually independent state – regardless whether the international community recognizes its independence or not, no one can doubt this fact, Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS.

“The fact that Artsakh is now a democratic, independent state, established state with its state system, institutions, civil society and strong army, proves that the fight of the Artsakhi people was just”, he said.

“We must achieve the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh. I am convinced that we will achieve it”, he said.