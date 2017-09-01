Armenian woman wounded in Hurghada knife attack to be transported to Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister Levon Altunyan asked Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt Armen Melkonyan about the health condition of an Armenian tourist wounded in Egypt knife attack, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador informed that the victim is recovering, and according to Egyptian specialists she can be transported to Armenia in coming days.

During the treatment the patient has been in constant spotlight and under care of the Armenian Embassy in Egypt.

The minister tasked the heads of ministry’s respective divisions to hold a meeting of specialists after the transportation of the wounded tourist to Armenia, assess her health condition and report on the process of further treatment.

On August 3 doctor at Erebuni medical center, professor Artak Hovhannisyan has departed for Egypt to get acquainted with the health condition of the victim and provide necessary professional assistance. While he was in Cairo, the tourist’s health condition recorded a positive dynamics.