Artsakh celebrates 26th anniversary of independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Today marks the 26th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

On this day, in 1991, the joint sitting of the lawmakers’ Nagorno Karabakh provincial council and Shahumyan’s regional council proclaimed the Nagorno Karabakh Republic – within the borders of the former NKAO and Shahumyan region. Thus, a right was exercised which was active in the legislation of that time – particularly the law of 1990, April 3 which entitled national autonomies to decide their state-legal status on their own.

On December 10, 1991, only a few days before the Soviet Union fell apart, a referendum was held in Nagorno Karabakh, where the overwhelming majority (99,89%) of the population voted in favor of independence from Azerbaijan. Following the referendum, a parliament was elected, which formed the first government.

Nagorno Karabakh Republic was able to maintain its sovereignty by overcoming the war.

Every year since, celebrations are held in Artsakh on September 2 on this holiday.